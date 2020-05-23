All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 3579 Boardwalk Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
3579 Boardwalk Cir
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

3579 Boardwalk Cir

3579 Boardwalk Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3579 Boardwalk Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 5 BDRM with IN -LAW suite in Highlands Ranch! - Property Id: 127527

This house is an absolute GEM! Start with the NEW hardwood floors throughout the whole first floor and continue into your CUSTOM NEW kitchen. Equipped with gas range, dishwasher refrigerator and and a built in microwave. Step out to the deck, which provides tranquility and plenty of entertaining space with awning and umbrella for comfort. Come back inside to your spacious living room with tons of brand new double pane windows with cellular blinds and switch on the fireplace for comfort. Up on the second floor you will enjoy brand NEW carpeting that continues in all 4 UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. LG washer and dryer are located upstairs for your convenience. Having a party, guest from out of town, or need a IN-LAW SUITE? Enjoy the ample space in the basement that features, a living room, kitchen, 5th bedroom, bathroom and a walk in closet. Most basement furniture will stay
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127527
Property Id 127527

(RLNE4940372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have any available units?
3579 Boardwalk Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have?
Some of 3579 Boardwalk Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3579 Boardwalk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3579 Boardwalk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 Boardwalk Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3579 Boardwalk Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir offer parking?
No, 3579 Boardwalk Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3579 Boardwalk Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have a pool?
No, 3579 Boardwalk Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have accessible units?
No, 3579 Boardwalk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3579 Boardwalk Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3579 Boardwalk Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3579 Boardwalk Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs