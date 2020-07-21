3423 Cranston Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

A beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Spaces is sure to amaze with 2,472 square feet of fantastic living space!



Enjoy a kitchen complete with all appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and a handy island that is great for extra room when cooking or for entertaining. In the master bedroom appreciate walk-in closets and skylights in the bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located with the washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a patio, an unfinished basement that is great for extra storage, and an attached 2 car garage.



Within walking distance are 2 parks 1 of which has a playground and biking/walking trails.



Nearby just a short drive away are the Highlands Ranch Library, abundant restaurants from Ihop and Panera to a variety of other types of cuisine, various shopping opportunities, and many recreational fun options! Some of the close by fun includes 4 modern rec centers; the closest is Eastridge which offers pools, tennis courts, fitness center, a climbing wall, and more!



Travel further with quick access to the Lincoln and Mineral light rail and park n ride stations, 470, and I-25.



Pets welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit!



Included in the rent are trash and recycling services, and fitness center and pool access.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.