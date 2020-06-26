3419 Cranston Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Loft - No Cats, No Smoking Please

Dogs 40 lbs and under allowed 2 pets max



Showings are:

Sat. the 8th 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Tuesday the 11th 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Sat. the 15th 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Wed. the 19th 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm



Modern open floor plan located in Spaces, Highlands Ranch with mountain views from the deck and main floor master! Enjoy all that Highlands Ranch has to offer with easy access to shopping, restaurants, walking trails and 4 rec centers. The spacious 2031 Sq. Ft. home features 3 bedrooms, a large loft, 3 baths, a full unfinished basement and an attached 2 car garage. The well-appointed contemporary kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a large center island with bar top, updated fixtures and lots of storage. The master suite includes dual vanities, a walk-in closet and updated fixtures. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.



No Cats Allowed



