3336 Cranston Cir

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b88c4f80b1 ---- Great Home in the very desirable SPACES neighborhood, this single family home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Beautiful wood grain, laminate flooring throughout the main floor; the spacious kitchen includes a large island, European style cabinets with glass doors, and stainless steel gas appliances; very sunny and bright, the open floor plan flows out to a wonderful patio that\'s perfect for entertaining. Part of the award winning Douglas County School District plus there\'s miles of biking/hiking trails; four recreation centers that offer a variety of activities including swimming pools and tennis courts; 25 community parks plus easy access to shopping, downtown and the Denver Tech Center! CALL OR TEXT 720-669-7070 FOR A SHOWING Check out the ratings on the schools, Easy commute to Denver, mountain living in a lovely amenity filled community. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Community Clubhouse Community Pool Storage Unfinished Basement