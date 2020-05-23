All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 3336 Cranston Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
3336 Cranston Cir
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:58 AM

3336 Cranston Cir

3336 Cranston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3336 Cranston Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b88c4f80b1 ---- Great Home in the very desirable SPACES neighborhood, this single family home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Beautiful wood grain, laminate flooring throughout the main floor; the spacious kitchen includes a large island, European style cabinets with glass doors, and stainless steel gas appliances; very sunny and bright, the open floor plan flows out to a wonderful patio that\'s perfect for entertaining. Part of the award winning Douglas County School District plus there\'s miles of biking/hiking trails; four recreation centers that offer a variety of activities including swimming pools and tennis courts; 25 community parks plus easy access to shopping, downtown and the Denver Tech Center! CALL OR TEXT 720-669-7070 FOR A SHOWING Check out the ratings on the schools, Easy commute to Denver, mountain living in a lovely amenity filled community. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Community Clubhouse Community Pool Storage Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Cranston Cir have any available units?
3336 Cranston Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3336 Cranston Cir have?
Some of 3336 Cranston Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Cranston Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Cranston Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Cranston Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Cranston Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Cranston Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Cranston Cir offers parking.
Does 3336 Cranston Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Cranston Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Cranston Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3336 Cranston Cir has a pool.
Does 3336 Cranston Cir have accessible units?
No, 3336 Cranston Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Cranston Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Cranston Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Cranston Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3336 Cranston Cir has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs