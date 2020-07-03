All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 3235 Bentwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
3235 Bentwood Place
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

3235 Bentwood Place

3235 Bentwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3235 Bentwood Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f3a263040 ---- Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home in Southridge. Features include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances, plenty of closets throughout, upstairs loft, HUGE finished walk-out basement with movie projector and screen, central A/C, 2 car garage, BEAUTIFUL/HUGE back deck, and a private fenced backyard with lower patio. Amazing view of the mountains. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, open space, community park, and more! Easy access to I-25, 470 and HWY 85. Sewer is included in rent. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Finished Basement Gas Fireplace Hottub Huge Deck Private Backyard Stove Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Bentwood Place have any available units?
3235 Bentwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3235 Bentwood Place have?
Some of 3235 Bentwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Bentwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Bentwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Bentwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Bentwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Bentwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Bentwood Place offers parking.
Does 3235 Bentwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Bentwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Bentwood Place have a pool?
No, 3235 Bentwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Bentwood Place have accessible units?
No, 3235 Bentwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Bentwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Bentwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Bentwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3235 Bentwood Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs