3235 Bentwood Place

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f3a263040 ---- Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home in Southridge. Features include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances, plenty of closets throughout, upstairs loft, HUGE finished walk-out basement with movie projector and screen, central A/C, 2 car garage, BEAUTIFUL/HUGE back deck, and a private fenced backyard with lower patio. Amazing view of the mountains. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, open space, community park, and more! Easy access to I-25, 470 and HWY 85. Sewer is included in rent. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Finished Basement Gas Fireplace Hottub Huge Deck Private Backyard Stove Washer/Dryer Hookup