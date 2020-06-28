2321 Gold Dust Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

You Must See this 4 br / 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch that backs to open space! Great finishes through-out, including: solid oak floors, slab granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Amazing deck for overlooking the open space is perfect for entertaining. Master bath with soaking tub. Family room fireplace. Enjoy access to the 4 recreation centers in Highlands Ranch. Small dogs are ok and the owner prefers a longer-term leases. For a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery and select this property to see available times. Now showing for an early October move in date!