2226 Gold Dust Ln
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2226 Gold Dust Ln

2226 West Gold Dust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2226 West Gold Dust Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 2-Story, in Desirable Highlands Ranch. Sought after layout with 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and 4 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with newer appliances, lighting fixtures, and kitchen island. New vinyl plank flooring on the main level. Two-story ceilings in the living room and cozy gas fireplace. High-end whole house humidifier, and whole-house RO water filter system. Fenced yard with patio. Plenty of additional storage space in the basement along with a 2-car attached garage. This home has central AC.

Conveniently located in the Highlands Ranch between Westridge Recreation Center and Redstone Park. Close to Highlands Ranch town center, and plenty of parks, trails, and entertainment. Commuting is easy with close proximity to C470, Santa Fe Drive, and I25. Close to public transportation and light rail.

Pets welcome, $250 one-time pet fee per pet, no additional rent or deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have any available units?
2226 Gold Dust Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have?
Some of 2226 Gold Dust Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Gold Dust Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Gold Dust Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Gold Dust Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Gold Dust Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Gold Dust Ln offers parking.
Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Gold Dust Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have a pool?
No, 2226 Gold Dust Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have accessible units?
No, 2226 Gold Dust Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Gold Dust Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Gold Dust Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2226 Gold Dust Ln has units with air conditioning.

