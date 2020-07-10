2226 Gold Dust Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 2-Story, in Desirable Highlands Ranch. Sought after layout with 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and 4 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with newer appliances, lighting fixtures, and kitchen island. New vinyl plank flooring on the main level. Two-story ceilings in the living room and cozy gas fireplace. High-end whole house humidifier, and whole-house RO water filter system. Fenced yard with patio. Plenty of additional storage space in the basement along with a 2-car attached garage. This home has central AC.



Conveniently located in the Highlands Ranch between Westridge Recreation Center and Redstone Park. Close to Highlands Ranch town center, and plenty of parks, trails, and entertainment. Commuting is easy with close proximity to C470, Santa Fe Drive, and I25. Close to public transportation and light rail.



Pets welcome, $250 one-time pet fee per pet, no additional rent or deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.