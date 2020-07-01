197 Whitehaven Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Townhome for rent in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 233696



Great two-story townhouse. Three bedrooms including a large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, additional full bath and laundry room on the second floor. Washer and dryer in unit. Bright and open living on the main level. Updated kitchen with granite counters, guest bath, open living room with additional study/flex space. Attached two car garage. Fenced in patio area. Conveniently located in Highlands Ranch off Broadway/Wildcat. Access to all 4 recreational facilities in Highlands Ranch.

Property Id 233696



