Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1349 Carlyle Park Circle

1349 Carlyle Park Circle · (720) 308-2959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1349 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1349 Carlyle Park Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1349 Carlyle Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious townhome with attached garage and back yard! Available August 1! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

Very spacious home with two large master suites each with private bathroom and walk in closets. The upstairs loft area is perfect for your home office. Large windows will bring lots of natural light to your home.

The main level features a generous family room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen and a powder room. Also off the main level is the door leading you to the outside space. Great low maintenance yard with trex deck awaits you.

Attached 1 car garage.

This home is located within walking distance to a lot of shopping in the Towne Center of Highlands Ranch.
Pets ok up to two. Additional deposits and fees apply.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please email or text. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

MEMBERSHIP TO HIGHLANDS RANCH REC CENTERS IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS HOME.

VIDEO WALK-THRU: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=257900805271280

(RLNE3210040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have any available units?
1349 Carlyle Park Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have?
Some of 1349 Carlyle Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Carlyle Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Carlyle Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Carlyle Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle does offer parking.
Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle has a pool.
Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Carlyle Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
