Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:40 PM

1305 Mulberry Lane

1305 West Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1305 West Mulberry Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***COMING SOON***
***Available for move in 5/22/2020***
Showings cannot be scheduled until on or after 5/4/2020. Please check back on 5/4/2020 to schedule a showing. Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites prior to 5/4/2020.***

Rent - $2,225
Deposit - $2,225
No pets nor smokers.
12-month lease
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
HOA fee included in the rent.

Updated 2-story home with 2-car garage and a partially finished basement. Hardwood Floors! 3 bedrooms upstairs includes large master suite with 5-piece bath and extra space for sitting area. Main floor living room and family room. Gas fireplace, central a/c. Washer/dryer hook-ups on main floor. Yard with sprinkler system and deck. Great location, walk to Eldorado Elementary School, parks and paths. Tenants have use of area recreation center.

**With the exception of the tan theme and the some of the navy walls, some of the interior paint colors may change prior to move in.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
1305 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1305 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 1305 Mulberry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Mulberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1305 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Mulberry Lane offers parking.
Does 1305 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Mulberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
No, 1305 Mulberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1305 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Mulberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Mulberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Mulberry Lane has units with air conditioning.

