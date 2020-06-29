1305 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***COMING SOON***

***Available for move in 5/22/2020***

Showings cannot be scheduled until on or after 5/4/2020. Please check back on 5/4/2020 to schedule a showing. Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites prior to 5/4/2020.***



Rent - $2,225

Deposit - $2,225

No pets nor smokers.

12-month lease

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

HOA fee included in the rent.



Updated 2-story home with 2-car garage and a partially finished basement. Hardwood Floors! 3 bedrooms upstairs includes large master suite with 5-piece bath and extra space for sitting area. Main floor living room and family room. Gas fireplace, central a/c. Washer/dryer hook-ups on main floor. Yard with sprinkler system and deck. Great location, walk to Eldorado Elementary School, parks and paths. Tenants have use of area recreation center.



**With the exception of the tan theme and the some of the navy walls, some of the interior paint colors may change prior to move in.

Contact us to schedule a showing.