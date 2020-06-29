1231 Riddlewood Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed Home in Highlands Ranch!!! - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch!! Property is located just minutes away from great schools, shopping centers, 4 Rec. centers with great amenities that are included in rent, too!! This home is also located less than 2 miles away from hospitals and Urgent care centers as well. Convenience of easy access to public transportation and highways for easy commutes to the tech center and downtown!! Large Master Suite and 3 bedrooms all located in the upper level! Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included!!! Spacious kitchen features open floor plan and kitchen island! Attached 2 car garage. Unfinished basement for additional flex space and/or storage!! Call TODAY, this won't last long!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.



