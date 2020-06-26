All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

1228 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
yoga
Great Home in Highlands Ranch! VERY CLEAN! 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage. Many upgrades include: Updated Kitchen (Corian Countertops), Bathrooms (Walk-In Shower), Nice carpet, newish deck overlooking nice back yard (with electrically powered awning). Stainless Steel Appliances (Washer & Dryer Included). Also included: All the Highlands Ranch Amenities! Highlands Ranch is one of the best places to live in Colorado. Many amenities. Miles of backcountry Trails for cycling hiking mountain biking snowshoeing and running. To are for recreation centers with mini programs for kids and adults. Indoor outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, stationary cardio machines, weights, yoga classes, indoor outdoor soccer, spin classes, baseball and soccer fields. Grocery stores and restaurants at your fingertips Douglas County schools are among the best in the country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1228 Laurenwood Way have any available units?
1228 Laurenwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1228 Laurenwood Way have?
Some of 1228 Laurenwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Laurenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Laurenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Laurenwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Laurenwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1228 Laurenwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Laurenwood Way offers parking.
Does 1228 Laurenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Laurenwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Laurenwood Way have a pool?
No, 1228 Laurenwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Laurenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1228 Laurenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Laurenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Laurenwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Laurenwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Laurenwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

