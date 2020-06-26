1228 Laurenwood Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel yoga

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court yoga

Great Home in Highlands Ranch! VERY CLEAN! 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage. Many upgrades include: Updated Kitchen (Corian Countertops), Bathrooms (Walk-In Shower), Nice carpet, newish deck overlooking nice back yard (with electrically powered awning). Stainless Steel Appliances (Washer & Dryer Included). Also included: All the Highlands Ranch Amenities! Highlands Ranch is one of the best places to live in Colorado. Many amenities. Miles of backcountry Trails for cycling hiking mountain biking snowshoeing and running. To are for recreation centers with mini programs for kids and adults. Indoor outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, stationary cardio machines, weights, yoga classes, indoor outdoor soccer, spin classes, baseball and soccer fields. Grocery stores and restaurants at your fingertips Douglas County schools are among the best in the country.