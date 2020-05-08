All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1225 Iris Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1225 Iris Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:19 AM

1225 Iris Court

1225 East Iris Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1225 East Iris Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Tri-level home in Highlands Ranch close to Springer Park. Schools are Northridge Elementary, Mountain Ridge Middle and Mountain Vista High. Central A/C, 2 car garage. Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary school in Douglas County school district. There are miles of open space, walking and biking trails. Rent includes access to all 4 Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers with indoor/outdoor swimming pools, workout facilities, batting cages, racketball courts, and indoor/outdoor tennis courts.

E-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Iris Court have any available units?
1225 Iris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1225 Iris Court have?
Some of 1225 Iris Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Iris Court currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Iris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Iris Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Iris Court is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Iris Court offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Iris Court offers parking.
Does 1225 Iris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Iris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Iris Court have a pool?
Yes, 1225 Iris Court has a pool.
Does 1225 Iris Court have accessible units?
No, 1225 Iris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Iris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Iris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Iris Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 Iris Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs