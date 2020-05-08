1225 Iris Court

Amenities
Tri-level home in Highlands Ranch close to Springer Park. Schools are Northridge Elementary, Mountain Ridge Middle and Mountain Vista High. Central A/C, 2 car garage. Quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary school in Douglas County school district. There are miles of open space, walking and biking trails. Rent includes access to all 4 Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers with indoor/outdoor swimming pools, workout facilities, batting cages, racketball courts, and indoor/outdoor tennis courts.
E-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.