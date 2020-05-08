Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage pet friendly

5 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2112 Sqft - 1172 Mulberry LN - Available 15 days from deposit! Beautiful and well maintained 5 bed/2.5 bath home in the ever-popular Highlands Ranch area. Main floor layout includes a formal living room, family room, kitchen, bedroom, powder bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has the master bedroom with his & her's walk-in closets, 5-piece master bath, 3 bedrooms, and additional full bathroom. Situated on a pie-shaped lot, the rear yard is absolutely huge and easily 3 times the size of average Highlands Ranch yards. This home features a 2-car garage, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, eat-in kitchen, front load washer & dryer, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, tile floor, central heat & air and gas fireplace. As mention, the yard is oversized and includes an in-ground sprinkler system, fenced rear, patio and storage shed. Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 additional monthly pet rent per pet. No cats please. Enjoy the multiple community amenities includes 4 rec centers, multiple pools, sports fields, play grounds, backcountry trails, and more. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to https://integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,450

Application Fee: $50

Lease Admin Fee: $200.00

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4087879)