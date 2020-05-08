All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1172 Mulberry Ln

1172 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1172 Mulberry Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
5 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2112 Sqft - 1172 Mulberry LN - Available 15 days from deposit! Beautiful and well maintained 5 bed/2.5 bath home in the ever-popular Highlands Ranch area. Main floor layout includes a formal living room, family room, kitchen, bedroom, powder bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has the master bedroom with his & her's walk-in closets, 5-piece master bath, 3 bedrooms, and additional full bathroom. Situated on a pie-shaped lot, the rear yard is absolutely huge and easily 3 times the size of average Highlands Ranch yards. This home features a 2-car garage, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, eat-in kitchen, front load washer & dryer, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, tile floor, central heat & air and gas fireplace. As mention, the yard is oversized and includes an in-ground sprinkler system, fenced rear, patio and storage shed. Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 additional monthly pet rent per pet. No cats please. Enjoy the multiple community amenities includes 4 rec centers, multiple pools, sports fields, play grounds, backcountry trails, and more. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to https://integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,450
Application Fee: $50
Lease Admin Fee: $200.00
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4087879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Mulberry Ln have any available units?
1172 Mulberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1172 Mulberry Ln have?
Some of 1172 Mulberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Mulberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Mulberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Mulberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1172 Mulberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1172 Mulberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1172 Mulberry Ln offers parking.
Does 1172 Mulberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1172 Mulberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Mulberry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1172 Mulberry Ln has a pool.
Does 1172 Mulberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1172 Mulberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Mulberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1172 Mulberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1172 Mulberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1172 Mulberry Ln has units with air conditioning.
