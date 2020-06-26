Amenities

1157 Laurenwood Way Available 07/08/20 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT HIGHLANDS RANCH! - Taylor Wagner

720-295-1834

Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com



Adorable updated two bedroom, four bathroom Highlands Ranch patio home is move-in ready and will accommodate your every need! Brand new cut Berber carpet, high pitched ceilings and several large windows offer a light, bright and open sense throughout. A double-sided gas fireplace adds ambiance and warmth to the adjoining dining room, kitchen and living room. Stainless steel appliances are included in the modern kitchen that features beautiful granite countertops, custom backsplash, tile floors, coffered ceiling and additional seating at the breakfast bar. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. Versatile loft is great for an office. Additional living area in the finished basement with a beautiful fourth bathroom. The private, low-maintenance backyard has new sod and a raised concrete patio. Enjoy the benefits of all the great amenities that HRCA has to offer residents. Convenient location close to great shopping, schools and major routes. Act quickly!



- Two bedrooms plus a loft on the upper floor & a finished basement that can be a third bedroom or recreation room!

-Two full baths up, half bath on main floor & a 3/4 bath in the basement!

-Granite tile counters in the kitchen!

-Two-sided fireplace in the living room & the dining area!

-Central air! Main floor laundry!

-Washer and Dryer included!

-Two car attached garage with extra storage!

-Tennis Courts in community!

-All Highlands Ranch recreation facilities plus a private pool just for the Villages!



Situated on a private cul-de-sac and across from a park - overflowing parking steps away. Highlands Ranch amenities offer everything you could want, and more. A short stroll, bike ride, or drive to shops & restaurants, and easy highway access. Recent upgrades include furnace, water heater, exterior paint, and more - low maintenance - nothing to do but move in



This one won't last! text Taylor @ 720-295-1834



Rent: $2,195

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $2,195



(RLNE4930570)