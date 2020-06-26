All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

1157 Laurenwood Way

1157 Laurenwood Way · (303) 242-8980
Location

1157 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1157 Laurenwood Way · Avail. Jul 8

$2,195

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1157 Laurenwood Way Available 07/08/20 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT HIGHLANDS RANCH! - Taylor Wagner
720-295-1834
Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com

Adorable updated two bedroom, four bathroom Highlands Ranch patio home is move-in ready and will accommodate your every need! Brand new cut Berber carpet, high pitched ceilings and several large windows offer a light, bright and open sense throughout. A double-sided gas fireplace adds ambiance and warmth to the adjoining dining room, kitchen and living room. Stainless steel appliances are included in the modern kitchen that features beautiful granite countertops, custom backsplash, tile floors, coffered ceiling and additional seating at the breakfast bar. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. Versatile loft is great for an office. Additional living area in the finished basement with a beautiful fourth bathroom. The private, low-maintenance backyard has new sod and a raised concrete patio. Enjoy the benefits of all the great amenities that HRCA has to offer residents. Convenient location close to great shopping, schools and major routes. Act quickly!

- Two bedrooms plus a loft on the upper floor & a finished basement that can be a third bedroom or recreation room!
-Two full baths up, half bath on main floor & a 3/4 bath in the basement!
-Granite tile counters in the kitchen!
-Two-sided fireplace in the living room & the dining area!
-Central air! Main floor laundry!
-Washer and Dryer included!
-Two car attached garage with extra storage!
-Tennis Courts in community!
-All Highlands Ranch recreation facilities plus a private pool just for the Villages!

Situated on a private cul-de-sac and across from a park - overflowing parking steps away. Highlands Ranch amenities offer everything you could want, and more. A short stroll, bike ride, or drive to shops & restaurants, and easy highway access. Recent upgrades include furnace, water heater, exterior paint, and more - low maintenance - nothing to do but move in

This one won't last! text Taylor @ 720-295-1834

Rental Terms
Rent: $2,195
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,195

(RLNE4930570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Laurenwood Way have any available units?
1157 Laurenwood Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1157 Laurenwood Way have?
Some of 1157 Laurenwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Laurenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Laurenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Laurenwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1157 Laurenwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1157 Laurenwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Laurenwood Way offers parking.
Does 1157 Laurenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1157 Laurenwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Laurenwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 1157 Laurenwood Way has a pool.
Does 1157 Laurenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1157 Laurenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Laurenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 Laurenwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 Laurenwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1157 Laurenwood Way has units with air conditioning.
