10789 Towerbridge Lane

Available 06/05/20 This beautiful single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, central air, and full unfinished basement. It has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bar and dining area. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen/dining area and new carpeting and paint throughout. The master bedroom has a bath and walk-in closet. The living room has a gas fireplace with niche for entertainment center. The back yard has a nice patio and fenced in yard. The exterior of the House is on schedule to be painted the week starting on June 1st.



Highlands Ranch Master Association provides 4 recreation centers, fitness classes, gyms, kids programs, indoor/outdoor pools. Excellent school district.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10789-towerbridge-ln-highlands-ranch-co-80130-usa/e24a172a-dd49-4e0a-9ae6-b0c2883852f8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778028)