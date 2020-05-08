All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch, CO
10686 Cherrybrook Cir
10686 Cherrybrook Cir

10686 Cherrybrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10686 Cherrybrook Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
10686 Cherrybrook Cir Available 01/15/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2,111 Sqft -10686 Cherrybrook Cir - Available now. Initial lease term can be either 9 or 18 months. Welcome to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath multi-level home with finished basement and 2-car garage located in the sought after neighborhood of Firelight. New paint and new baseboards throughout with a living area, dining area, eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious family room features a gas fireplace with built-ins and leads to the back patio and fenced yard. The upper level includes the master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, large bath, and a coffee bar nook. Down the hall you'll find 2 additional bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. The 4th bedroom is located in the basement complete with new carpet, large closet, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, and storage space. Firelight is nestled in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Endless community amenities include access to all 4 Highlands Ranch recreation centers with tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, parks and trails. Award winning Douglas county schools. Close to restaurants and shopping. I-25 and E-470 are minutes away. Small pets permitted with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25/month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,250
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Fee: $10 monthly

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE4388444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have any available units?
10686 Cherrybrook Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have?
Some of 10686 Cherrybrook Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10686 Cherrybrook Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10686 Cherrybrook Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10686 Cherrybrook Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir offers parking.
Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir has a pool.
Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have accessible units?
No, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10686 Cherrybrook Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10686 Cherrybrook Cir has units with air conditioning.

