Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

10686 Cherrybrook Cir Available 01/15/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2,111 Sqft -10686 Cherrybrook Cir - Available now. Initial lease term can be either 9 or 18 months. Welcome to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath multi-level home with finished basement and 2-car garage located in the sought after neighborhood of Firelight. New paint and new baseboards throughout with a living area, dining area, eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious family room features a gas fireplace with built-ins and leads to the back patio and fenced yard. The upper level includes the master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, large bath, and a coffee bar nook. Down the hall you'll find 2 additional bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. The 4th bedroom is located in the basement complete with new carpet, large closet, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, and storage space. Firelight is nestled in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Endless community amenities include access to all 4 Highlands Ranch recreation centers with tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, parks and trails. Award winning Douglas county schools. Close to restaurants and shopping. I-25 and E-470 are minutes away. Small pets permitted with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25/month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,250

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Fee: $10 monthly



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



