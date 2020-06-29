10624 Ashwood Court

Amenities

High demand Westridge, High Ranch! Beautiful 4bd, 3 ba renovated with High-end Finishes - Rare and private cul-de-sac home. Large 2,881 - 1981 SF plus 900 UF Basement with NEW main level hard wood floors, NEW kitchen, NEW Granite counters, NEW appliances. Great room with vaulted ceilings, dining, kitchen, pantry, and breakfast nook - spacious living. Upstairs - 4 Bedrooms with two full bath, master bed with walk in closet and Master bath. Gas Fireplace, AC, Refrigerator, RangeOven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, and 2 car garage. Large private back yard and patio 6800 SF lot. Enjoy the breath-taking views of the Colorado Mountains! Quiet neighborhood near elementary school and close to a park. 5 minutes from shopping - Highlands Ranch Town Center, Westridge Rec Center, and 10 minutes from the Santa Fe Light Rail line nearby C470. Douglas County schools. Rent includes HOA and 4 Highlands Ranch rec center. 6 mth Lease. No Smoking, NO PET property. Call Paula 303-710-7569.