All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 10624 Ashwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10624 Ashwood Court
Last updated December 23 2019 at 12:49 AM

10624 Ashwood Court

10624 South Ashwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10624 South Ashwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
High demand Westridge, High Ranch! Beautiful 4bd, 3 ba renovated with High-end Finishes - Rare and private cul-de-sac home. Large 2,881 - 1981 SF plus 900 UF Basement with NEW main level hard wood floors, NEW kitchen, NEW Granite counters, NEW appliances. Great room with vaulted ceilings, dining, kitchen, pantry, and breakfast nook - spacious living. Upstairs - 4 Bedrooms with two full bath, master bed with walk in closet and Master bath. Gas Fireplace, AC, Refrigerator, RangeOven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, and 2 car garage. Large private back yard and patio 6800 SF lot. Enjoy the breath-taking views of the Colorado Mountains! Quiet neighborhood near elementary school and close to a park. 5 minutes from shopping - Highlands Ranch Town Center, Westridge Rec Center, and 10 minutes from the Santa Fe Light Rail line nearby C470. Douglas County schools. Rent includes HOA and 4 Highlands Ranch rec center. 6 mth Lease. No Smoking, NO PET property. Call Paula 303-710-7569.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10624 Ashwood Court have any available units?
10624 Ashwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10624 Ashwood Court have?
Some of 10624 Ashwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10624 Ashwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
10624 Ashwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10624 Ashwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 10624 Ashwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 10624 Ashwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 10624 Ashwood Court offers parking.
Does 10624 Ashwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10624 Ashwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10624 Ashwood Court have a pool?
No, 10624 Ashwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 10624 Ashwood Court have accessible units?
No, 10624 Ashwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10624 Ashwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10624 Ashwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10624 Ashwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10624 Ashwood Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs