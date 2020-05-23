All apartments in Highlands Ranch
1062 Rockhurst Drive Unit 303
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1062 Rockhurst Drive Unit 303

1062 Rockhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1062 Rockhurst Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
1062 Rockhurst Drive Unit 303 Available 06/08/20 Evolve Real Estate: Like New 2 bedroom plus den end unit with panoramic mountain views - AVAILABLE 6/7/2020

WATER, TRASH AND SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT UNLIKE OTHER CLOCKTOWER UNITS.

3D Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jYnEUzKLWga&mls=1

Almost new, privately owned 2 bedroom plus office condo END UNIT in the Clocktower community in the Town Center of Highlands Ranch. This 3rd floor condo has mouth dropping views of the mountains AND downtown.

Hurry to secure this spacious luxury condo and enjoy the views. The condo features a large patio to enjoy those views, spacious master with walk-in closet and ensuite bath (with a shower stall). Tastefully appointed gourmet kitchen with granite counters and java cabinets, designer color scheme paint throughout and even a bonus office space.

Underground parking with elevator access. Access to the Highlands Ranch rec centers is available with this condo.

Lots of upgrades in this condo, beautiful views, convenient and desirable location in the Towne Center!

For those, not familiar with the location - Clocktower is located just steps away from Civic Green Park, and offers the perfect blend of lifestyle and low-maintenance convenience. With urban shops, dining, cafs and services plus nature in every direction, its no wonder Highlands Ranch was voted one of the nation's Top 12 Places to Live.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

Additional disclosures: upon lease signing tenant pay $50 Lease application fee to the HOA.

PETS: Up to two pets under 50 lbs each (per HOA rules). Pet rent is $20 per month per pet. $350 pet deposit per pet ($100 non-refundable). Additionally, tenant pays $100 per pet annually to the HOA.

(RLNE3243010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

