10525 Ashfield St #6C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath 1624 sq foot townhouse in a safe and quiet community neighborhood of Highlands Ranch. This home has all the top of the line upgrades and finishes to include a Chef's kitchen, 5 burner gourmet gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite and quartz counters, custom cabinets, Master Suite with 5 piece bath, main floor deck, 2 car garage and mountain views from the Master Bedroom!



Walk to the nearby Starbucks or grocery...and only a short drive to Pubs, Restaurants & Shopping and 60 miles of nearby trails! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. This home is part of the HRCA recreation area giving you access to 4 state-of-the-art workout facilities with pools and sports courts!



This home is available for move in July 1st! Contact Michelle for a showing!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.