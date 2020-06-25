All apartments in Highlands Ranch
10525 Ashfield St #6C

10525 Ashfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

10525 Ashfield Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath 1624 sq foot townhouse in a safe and quiet community neighborhood of Highlands Ranch. This home has all the top of the line upgrades and finishes to include a Chef's kitchen, 5 burner gourmet gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite and quartz counters, custom cabinets, Master Suite with 5 piece bath, main floor deck, 2 car garage and mountain views from the Master Bedroom!
 
Walk to the nearby Starbucks or grocery...and only a short drive to Pubs, Restaurants & Shopping and 60 miles of nearby trails! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. This home is part of the HRCA recreation area giving you access to 4 state-of-the-art workout facilities with pools and sports courts!

This home is available for move in July 1st! Contact Michelle for a showing!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have any available units?
10525 Ashfield St #6C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have?
Some of 10525 Ashfield St #6C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10525 Ashfield St #6C currently offering any rent specials?
10525 Ashfield St #6C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 Ashfield St #6C pet-friendly?
Yes, 10525 Ashfield St #6C is pet friendly.
Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C offer parking?
Yes, 10525 Ashfield St #6C offers parking.
Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10525 Ashfield St #6C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have a pool?
Yes, 10525 Ashfield St #6C has a pool.
Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have accessible units?
No, 10525 Ashfield St #6C does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have units with dishwashers?
No, 10525 Ashfield St #6C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10525 Ashfield St #6C have units with air conditioning?
No, 10525 Ashfield St #6C does not have units with air conditioning.
