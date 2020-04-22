Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court

10449 Holly Hock Court Available 07/08/20 Cul-de-sac. 3 car garage! - This gorgeous home has everything you are looking for! The main floor features a striking entry with vaulted ceilings, elegant stair case, and formal living room.



The over-sized kitchen provides ample counter space, and plenty of cabinets to house all your kitchen essentials!

To round out the main floor, you will also find a spacious family room with tile accented gas fireplace, main floor laundry room, and a guest half bath. The main floor also features hard wood floors extended throughout the level!



Upstairs you will find a wonderful master suite. This large room has its own private master bathroom and large closets. 2 additional bedrooms would be great for the kids or guests!



Don't forget the access to the amazing Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers! Pools, tennis, racquetball, exercise equipment, and so much more!!



Pets welcome, max of 2 pets with additional $100 deposit per pet.



No in-person showings available at this time, our apologies. Available July 8, 2020



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Hold Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please.



(RLNE4768091)