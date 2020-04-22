All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

10449 Holly Hock Court

10449 Hollyhock Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10449 Hollyhock Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
10449 Holly Hock Court Available 07/08/20 Cul-de-sac. 3 car garage! - This gorgeous home has everything you are looking for! The main floor features a striking entry with vaulted ceilings, elegant stair case, and formal living room.

The over-sized kitchen provides ample counter space, and plenty of cabinets to house all your kitchen essentials!
To round out the main floor, you will also find a spacious family room with tile accented gas fireplace, main floor laundry room, and a guest half bath. The main floor also features hard wood floors extended throughout the level!

Upstairs you will find a wonderful master suite. This large room has its own private master bathroom and large closets. 2 additional bedrooms would be great for the kids or guests!

Don't forget the access to the amazing Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers! Pools, tennis, racquetball, exercise equipment, and so much more!!

Pets welcome, max of 2 pets with additional $100 deposit per pet.

No in-person showings available at this time, our apologies. Available July 8, 2020

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Hold Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please.

(RLNE4768091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10449 Holly Hock Court have any available units?
10449 Holly Hock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10449 Holly Hock Court have?
Some of 10449 Holly Hock Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10449 Holly Hock Court currently offering any rent specials?
10449 Holly Hock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10449 Holly Hock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10449 Holly Hock Court is pet friendly.
Does 10449 Holly Hock Court offer parking?
Yes, 10449 Holly Hock Court offers parking.
Does 10449 Holly Hock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10449 Holly Hock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10449 Holly Hock Court have a pool?
Yes, 10449 Holly Hock Court has a pool.
Does 10449 Holly Hock Court have accessible units?
No, 10449 Holly Hock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10449 Holly Hock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10449 Holly Hock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10449 Holly Hock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10449 Holly Hock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
