10295 Cherry hurst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Great Location, Schools,Views (Special offer) - Property Id: 124715



SPECIAL OFFER - PAY DEPOSIT in 2 INSTALLMENTS For JULY 1 Move-IN !!!!!!!!!



Great Location. Walk to great Schools, local market, any of 4

recreation center admission(included), one of the best mountain view from backyard deck, big backyard deck, auto sprinkler, central A/C, new natural red hardwood floor at living room, new carpet other places, new roof, new refrigerator, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, fan, huge backyard, nice front porch, landscape maintenance included. 1499 sq ft + 473 sq ft basement +400 sq ft deck. Trained dog/cat reserved potty place.



Background check, employment verification needed. No smoking. NO marijuana. Water & utility payment needed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124715

Property Id 124715



(RLNE4915964)