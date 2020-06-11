10027 Sylvestor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for move in on 4/10/2020

Please watch the video tour on our website!

Rent - $2,295

Deposit - $2,295

12-month lease

No Smokers

Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.



2-story home in Mansion Pointe at Highlands Ranch. Unfinished basement. 3-car garage. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and 5-piece bath. Features include - vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, central air, stainless steel appliances, w/d hookups on the main floor.



**Tenants have use of area Recreations Centers (HOA fees included in the rent).



**Near shopping, parks, walk ways and easy commute to C-470 and the DTC.

Contact us to schedule a showing.