Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10026 S. Brisbane Lane Available 12/01/19 BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HIGHLANDS RANCH HOME!! - This large, 2781 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a large master suite that includes a 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. The family room is spacious and bright with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen is open to the family room and is equipped with an island range, a built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and a built in double oven. Other features include a covered front porch, a second floor laundry room, a 2 car garage and a full, unfinished basement.



(RLNE5266582)