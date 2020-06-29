Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

10003 Mackay Drive Available 04/01/20 Adorable 3 bed Ranch Home in Highlands Ranch - You will love living in this 3 bed ranch style home in the center of Highlands Ranch

Master bedroom offers large bath with walk in shower and closet

Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Freshly painted and all new blinds throughout the home.

3rd bedroom can be office or bedroom

Yard is large with huge entertaining deck and corner lot.

2 car attached garage, plus storage.

Dog Negotiable

Beautiful park across the street for play areas

Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities including rec centers, pools and golf course

Call today for a showing!!!

NO BASEMENT

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3564342)