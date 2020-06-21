Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

5803 29th Street Road Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Basement has two additional rooms with Jack & Jill bathroom, spacious game/family room, and extra storage areas. Large laundry room with utility sink and additional storage.



Large, fenced backyard with patio off kitchen, perfect for grilling. Nice storage shed in backyard.



5803 29th Street Road

Greeley, CO 80634



Call Eddie @ 970-673-3673 for an appointment.



Please visit our website @ allaboutpropertiesllc.com for additional properties.



No Cats Allowed



