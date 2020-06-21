All apartments in Greeley
5803 29th Street Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5803 29th Street Road

5803 West 29th Street Road · (970) 673-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5803 29th Street Road · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5803 29th Street Road Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Basement has two additional rooms with Jack & Jill bathroom, spacious game/family room, and extra storage areas. Large laundry room with utility sink and additional storage.

Large, fenced backyard with patio off kitchen, perfect for grilling. Nice storage shed in backyard.

5803 29th Street Road
Greeley, CO 80634

Call Eddie @ 970-673-3673 for an appointment.

Please visit our website @ allaboutpropertiesllc.com for additional properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3750309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 29th Street Road have any available units?
5803 29th Street Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5803 29th Street Road have?
Some of 5803 29th Street Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 29th Street Road currently offering any rent specials?
5803 29th Street Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 29th Street Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 29th Street Road is pet friendly.
Does 5803 29th Street Road offer parking?
Yes, 5803 29th Street Road does offer parking.
Does 5803 29th Street Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 29th Street Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 29th Street Road have a pool?
No, 5803 29th Street Road does not have a pool.
Does 5803 29th Street Road have accessible units?
No, 5803 29th Street Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 29th Street Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 29th Street Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 29th Street Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5803 29th Street Road does not have units with air conditioning.
