Greeley, CO
2816 39th Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

2816 39th Ave

2816 39th Avenue · (970) 744-3663
Location

2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2816 39th Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out!
The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms. The unfinished basement has the flexibility to be additional storage or living space! The home has nice carpeting, tiling, and wood flooring through out. The private fenced in backyard backs up to an open space providing scenic views and additional privacy. Washer and dryer hook-ups! One pet is negotiable. Tenants pay their own utilities.

(RLNE5685866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 39th Ave have any available units?
2816 39th Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2816 39th Ave have?
Some of 2816 39th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2816 39th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2816 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2816 39th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2816 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 39th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 2816 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2816 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2816 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 39th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 39th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
