Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out!

The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms. The unfinished basement has the flexibility to be additional storage or living space! The home has nice carpeting, tiling, and wood flooring through out. The private fenced in backyard backs up to an open space providing scenic views and additional privacy. Washer and dryer hook-ups! One pet is negotiable. Tenants pay their own utilities.



(RLNE5685866)