Amenities
spacious 4 bed/2 bath home in Greeley - Property Id: 129887
This spacious and sparkling clean 4 bedroom/2 bath home has fresh neutral paint (updated pictures coming SOON) and new carpet throughout. This home boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom, large living room, eat in dining room, and formal dining room/sun-room on the main floor. An additional two bedrooms, one bathroom, family room and laundry room are in the basement. Centralized location within walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants.
OPEN HOUSE STYLE SHOWING: Tuesday, July 21 at 6pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2801-w-12th-st-greeley-co/129887
Property Id 129887
(RLNE5969798)