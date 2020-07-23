All apartments in Greeley
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2801 W 12th St

2801 12th Street · (785) 294-0684
Location

2801 12th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
spacious 4 bed/2 bath home in Greeley - Property Id: 129887

This spacious and sparkling clean 4 bedroom/2 bath home has fresh neutral paint (updated pictures coming SOON) and new carpet throughout. This home boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom, large living room, eat in dining room, and formal dining room/sun-room on the main floor. An additional two bedrooms, one bathroom, family room and laundry room are in the basement. Centralized location within walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants.

OPEN HOUSE STYLE SHOWING: Tuesday, July 21 at 6pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2801-w-12th-st-greeley-co/129887
Property Id 129887

(RLNE5969798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 W 12th St have any available units?
2801 W 12th St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2801 W 12th St have?
Some of 2801 W 12th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2801 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 2801 W 12th St offer parking?
No, 2801 W 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 2801 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 W 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 2801 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2801 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2801 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 W 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 W 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 W 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
