Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

spacious 4 bed/2 bath home in Greeley - Property Id: 129887



This spacious and sparkling clean 4 bedroom/2 bath home has fresh neutral paint (updated pictures coming SOON) and new carpet throughout. This home boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom, large living room, eat in dining room, and formal dining room/sun-room on the main floor. An additional two bedrooms, one bathroom, family room and laundry room are in the basement. Centralized location within walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants.



OPEN HOUSE STYLE SHOWING: Tuesday, July 21 at 6pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2801-w-12th-st-greeley-co/129887

Property Id 129887



(RLNE5969798)