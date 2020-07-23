Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2416 10th Ave. Available 09/15/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home - **ALL MOVE INS MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABLE DATE**



Come see this beautiful, completely remodeled home! Located within walking distance of UNC, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom ranch style home features gorgeous hard wood flooring and tile throughout, an updated kitchen with a gas stove and separate dining area, a large laundry room with washer and dryer provided, and a master bedroom with attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Outside you will notice an attached 1 car garage and a spacious deck great for BBQs and entertaining! Gas forced air heating and central A/C. Pets considered with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. KD



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9243



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



