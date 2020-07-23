All apartments in Greeley
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2416 10th Ave.

2416 10th Avenue · (720) 729-9243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2416 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2416 10th Ave. · Avail. Sep 15

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2416 10th Ave. Available 09/15/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home - **ALL MOVE INS MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABLE DATE**

Come see this beautiful, completely remodeled home! Located within walking distance of UNC, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom ranch style home features gorgeous hard wood flooring and tile throughout, an updated kitchen with a gas stove and separate dining area, a large laundry room with washer and dryer provided, and a master bedroom with attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Outside you will notice an attached 1 car garage and a spacious deck great for BBQs and entertaining! Gas forced air heating and central A/C. Pets considered with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. KD

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9243

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE2361001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 10th Ave. have any available units?
2416 10th Ave. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2416 10th Ave. have?
Some of 2416 10th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 10th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2416 10th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 10th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 10th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2416 10th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2416 10th Ave. offers parking.
Does 2416 10th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 10th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 10th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2416 10th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2416 10th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2416 10th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 10th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 10th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 10th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2416 10th Ave. has units with air conditioning.
