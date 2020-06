Amenities

on-site laundry range oven refrigerator

Located just east of the University of Northern Colorado. This is the upper unit of a triplex. The unit has a large bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced-in yard shared with two other units.

Triplex near UNC, in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant sets up electricity in their name, and is billed monthly for a portion of the water, trash and gas. Estimated average monthly cost for those 3 items is $47 for 1 person or $75 for 2 people.