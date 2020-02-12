2010 8th Avenue, Unit 3A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

*******PRELEASING FOR UNDERGRADUATE/GRADUATE STUDENTS***********

Leases begin June 1st and Aug 1st 2020. One semester lease length may be available.



Individually leased Bedrooms available in a 4-BR 2-BA community apartment. Apartments are in a Tri-level 6-plex. Private reserved off street permitted parking for all tenants.



*Each tenant shares a bathroom with only one other roommate.



*Common areas, kitchen and living room, shared amongst 4 roommates.



SET UP A SHOWING NOW!



HUG Housing uses Buildium Property Management software for your security and convenience- Online applications, electronic leasing process and secure online payments.



ONLINE APPLICATION AVAILABLE @ heartofboulderproperties.com



**Fill out an application today! You will not be charged application fee prior to a showing confirming your interest in rental!

SNAPSHOT: Six-Plex, 4BR 2BA units, UNC Off Campus Student Housing, Fantastic location, 2 Blocks from campus- Walk or bike to campus!!



Sq Footage 1,200

Private parking lot

Washer/Dryer On each floor

6-plex/3 floors



Sunny and great feeling space. Each apt has 40 gallon water tank and individual heating furnace. Be cozy and never run out of hot water.



HUG Housing's off campus housing philosophy is no excessive noise or partying. Encouraging healthy living and interests that make academics a priority and respectful neighbors to build a warm, safe and friendly community.



Prices have remained reasonable and very competitive keeping in mind most student budgets.



Rental features include:



- Central gas heat - Walk-in closets (2)

- Great natural light from large windows

- LARGE Eat-in kitchen - Dishwasher, disposal

- Newer stove/Oven

-LARGE Living rooms

- Washer/dryer adjacent to apt

- Well-lit complex

- Walk to campus - Cable ready/Wireless internet