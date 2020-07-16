All apartments in Greeley
1806 8th Avenue - 2

1806 South 8th Avenue · (970) 454-5404
Location

1806 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,235

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**SUMMER RENT SPECIAL** Rent this cute non-conforming 3 bedroom/2 bath lower level apartment. Within a short walking distance to UNC! New carpet and paint throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area. Private side patio in back of unit to enjoy relaxing after a long day. Common shared laundry room area. Assigned Off-street parking in back. Tenant pays own utilities for electric/gas. Flat fee for water/sewer and trash. No Pets. Available in July

**RENT SPECIAL: $100 off rent for Aug, Sept and October

To schedule a showing call Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404.

*Applicants must have a credit score of 600 or higher, pass background/ check, have satisfactory employment/income verification and rental/landlord history. Application Fee: $35 per person (includes $15 credit/background check and $20 Administrative Processing Fee).
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Large kitchen
Dining area
Private patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1806 8th Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1806 8th Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 8th Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1806 8th Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 8th Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 8th Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 8th Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
