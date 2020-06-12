All apartments in Greeley
Location

1416 14th Street, Greeley, CO 80631

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming bungalow basement unit near downtown - Property Id: 282217

Beautiful, newly renovated basement apartment located within walking distance from downtown Greeley, UNC and Glenmere Park. This is a family friendly unit with 2 bedrooms and 1bathroom, brand new kitchen and appliances, washer and dryer, and shared access to tranquil backyard and private parking. Windows in every room and lots of natural lighting.
Grass maintenance / snow removal shared between the units.
No pets.
No smoking inside property.
All utilities are included in the rent (except phone, internet or cable).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282217
Property Id 282217

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 14th Street B have any available units?
1416 14th Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeley, CO.
What amenities does 1416 14th Street B have?
Some of 1416 14th Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 14th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
1416 14th Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 14th Street B pet-friendly?
No, 1416 14th Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1416 14th Street B offer parking?
Yes, 1416 14th Street B does offer parking.
Does 1416 14th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 14th Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 14th Street B have a pool?
No, 1416 14th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 1416 14th Street B have accessible units?
No, 1416 14th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 14th Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 14th Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 14th Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 14th Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

