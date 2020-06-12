1416 14th Street B

Amenities
Charming bungalow basement unit near downtown - Property Id: 282217
Beautiful, newly renovated basement apartment located within walking distance from downtown Greeley, UNC and Glenmere Park. This is a family friendly unit with 2 bedrooms and 1bathroom, brand new kitchen and appliances, washer and dryer, and shared access to tranquil backyard and private parking. Windows in every room and lots of natural lighting.
Grass maintenance / snow removal shared between the units.
No pets.
No smoking inside property.
All utilities are included in the rent (except phone, internet or cable).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282217
Property Id 282217
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786461)