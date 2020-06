Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

1305 85th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story Home in Greeley! - This beautiful 2 story, 3 bed/2.5 bath home is available! This great home is located in West Greeley and includes a fenced back yard, unfinished basement, and a tandem 3 car garage! This home has great natural light, counter top bar, air conditioning, and washer/dryer. Call The Source today to schedule your showing!

*Sorry, no students*

*One small house trained dog or cat allowed*



(RLNE5663759)