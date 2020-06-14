Apartment List
/
CO
/
golden
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Golden, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Golden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,729
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1919 Ford St
1919 Ford Street, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3-Bedroom Townhouse in Downtown Golden - Property Id: 297384 Beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Golden. Be the first to live in this unbelievably located property.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
East Old Golden Road
1 Unit Available
15683 W. 1st Drive
15683 West 1st Drive, Golden, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2288 sqft
$850 Signing Bonus Hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, patio with hot tub, fenced back yard, second kitchen in basement This is an attractive home in a great location next to Green Mountain.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1067 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with
Results within 1 mile of Golden

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5 South Holman Way
5 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a spacious living room with fireplace and updated stone surround. Proceed to the nook that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Denver West
14 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,635
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Denver West
46 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Union Square
20 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Foothills
15 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 132

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Foothills
135 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Foothills
10 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Eiber
92 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,240
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Green Mountain
1 Unit Available
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
2931 S. DeFrame Way Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Golden, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Golden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Golden 1 BedroomsGolden 2 BedroomsGolden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden 3 BedroomsGolden Accessible ApartmentsGolden Apartments under $1,200
Golden Apartments with BalconyGolden Apartments with GarageGolden Apartments with GymGolden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Apartments with ParkingGolden Apartments with Pool
Golden Apartments with Washer-DryerGolden Cheap PlacesGolden Dog Friendly ApartmentsGolden Furnished ApartmentsGolden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Golden Proper

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado School of MinesUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College