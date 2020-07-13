Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $200, 2 bedroom: $400.00, 3 bedroom: $400.00
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee: $200.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions, No weight limits
Parking Details: Free open parking. Garages available $75-$95. Garage lot.
Storage Details: No additional storage. Garages are available to use as extra storage.