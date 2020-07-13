All apartments in Golden
303 Jackson Dr · (720) 282-1172
Location

303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO 80403
Golden Proper

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altitude.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
media room
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog grooming area
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
yoga
Our community offers distinct living in Golden Colorado including a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, featuring townhome style layouts with stylish finishes and unparalleled service. Surround yourself with a sophisticated environment that only Altitude can offer. Quality details and an exceptional array of amenities, all designed to provide the comfortable lifestyle you deserve. Discover a life of luxury living. Discover the view from the top. Discover Altitude.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $200, 2 bedroom: $400.00, 3 bedroom: $400.00
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee: $200.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions, No weight limits
Parking Details: Free open parking. Garages available $75-$95. Garage lot.
Storage Details: No additional storage. Garages are available to use as extra storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Altitude have any available units?
Altitude doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does Altitude have?
Some of Altitude's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altitude currently offering any rent specials?
Altitude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Altitude pet-friendly?
Yes, Altitude is pet friendly.
Does Altitude offer parking?
Yes, Altitude offers parking.
Does Altitude have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altitude offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altitude have a pool?
Yes, Altitude has a pool.
Does Altitude have accessible units?
Yes, Altitude has accessible units.
Does Altitude have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altitude has units with dishwashers.
Does Altitude have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Altitude has units with air conditioning.

