Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access yoga 24hr maintenance

Our office is currently open for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours by appointment only! Life's short, live well. Picturesque views, spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, modern finishes and endless amenities. If this sounds enticing, then you have arrived at Outlook Golden Ridge. Located in the foothills of gorgeous Golden, Colorado and close to five major highways, residents have convenient access to both mountain and city activities. Indulge in the local dining, shopping and entertainment in historic Downtown Golden. The location is prime and the views are breathtaking. This community offers something for everyone. We invite you to make Outlook Golden Ridge part of your life. Welcome home.