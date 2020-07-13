/
apartments with pool
130 Apartments for rent in Golden, CO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
16 Units Available
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,789
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Golden Circle #101
501 Golden Circle, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
501 Golden Circle #101 Available 07/30/20 Great Condo with Quick Access to the City and Mountains! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Results within 1 mile of Golden
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sixth Avenue West
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes
14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1
14758 West Ellsworth Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
You will love this newly remodeled end unit townhouse in desirable Golden neighborhood. Sitting at the base of Green Mountain this townhome boasts new paint, carpet, and vanities.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
43 Units Available
Denver West
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Foothills
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,535
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
48 Units Available
Carmody
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Foothills
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,536
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
13 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
8 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Belmar Park
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
