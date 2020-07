Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access package receiving

YES, WE ARE OPEN! CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE AN IN-PERSON TOUR! OR LET US SHOW YOU THROUGH FACETIME!Against the stunning backdrop of downtown Denver, The Summit at Red Rocks is a tranquil escape from the city. These apartments are tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood, yet only blocks from shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. The Summit is easily accessible to I-70 and 6th Avenue. Our community offers amenities for everyone. Enjoy a game of tennis, workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take a swim in our heated indoor pool, or host friends at a barbecue in our picnic area with gas grill. Please give us a call or stop by and visit today!