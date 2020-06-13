/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1318 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
19 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,357
1830 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
89 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,615
1751 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,331
2210 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
760 S Leyden St
760 South Leyden Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2205 sqft
760 S Leyden St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Modern Home Built in 2018. - This is an exquisite home with Quartz counter tops, high end appliances, stunning views, all just 5 minutes from the Cherry Creek Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
320 Cook Ct
320 Cook St, Denver, CO
Incredible Townhouse In Cherry Creek - Property Id: 288222 Charming, spacious and luxurious sprawling home in Denver's most central & prestigious neighborhood: cozy tree-lined Cherry Creek North, with famous shops, fine dining and casual
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
6270 E. Minnesota Dr.
6270 East Minnesota Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
953 sqft
6270 E. Minnesota Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
350 S Krameria St
350 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1443 sqft
350 S Krameria St Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate:AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! Fully Remodeled Gorgeous 3 Bedroom with HUGE Yard! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1. VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
678 S Jasmine Way
678 South Jasmine Way, Denver, CO
Super Bungalow in Virginia Village - 4 bed 2 bath Bungalow in Virginia Village a lovely established Denver neighborhood. With wood floors, an add on main floor for family room and a finished basement with a sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
365 Elm Street
365 Elm Street, Denver, CO
365 Elm Street Available 06/18/20 Beautiful 5 Bed Executive Hilltop Home - Welcome home to this luxurious 5 Bed 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
155 South Jackson Street #B
155 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
UPDATED 3 BED TOWNHOME IN CHERRY CREEK!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Incredibly charming Cherry Creek townhome with fully finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
295 S Jasmine St
295 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO
AVAILABLE 07/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options Very spacious floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms located in the Crestmoor area. Each bedroom has its own updated bathroom PLUS there is a half bath on the main floor for guest use.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Hampden
9 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry Field
32 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1346 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Hampden
75 Units Available
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Stapleton
15 Units Available
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1352 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Platt Park
78 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,630
1428 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor
19 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1348 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
