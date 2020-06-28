All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 3 2019 at 1:45 PM

4882 E Kentucky Ave

4882 E Kentucky Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4882 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Kentucky - Property Id: 153360

Penthouse Loft

$2,000.00 deposit fee + Rent Fast Approval

No realtors Fees - No Cost.

3 bedroom 1 Bath - 1,820 Call Owner at (786) 600 0751.

Disclaimer: "The stairs from the unit is adapted and owner does not that any use of them would be at the tenants own risk. "

"As you search for your perfect apartment, please keep in mind that rental rates (including specials and discounts) and availability are very fluid in the apartment industry. Based on many factors, the rental rates (including specials and discounts) and availability can actually change not just daily, but hourly, if not even more quickly. While our advertisers do take steps to keep their information current, the rental rates or availability you may find here now at rentdirect.co may not be the same as when you contact the communities."
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153360p
Property Id 153360

(RLNE5131643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have any available units?
4882 E Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 4882 E Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4882 E Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4882 E Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4882 E Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4882 E Kentucky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave offer parking?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4882 E Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4882 E Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4882 E Kentucky Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4882 E Kentucky Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
