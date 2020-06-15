824 W Mountain Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Available 08/01/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154



A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after Mountain Avenue. A quiet family neighborhood, blocks to Old Town, and City Park.

Features:

4 bedrooms, plus an office

2 Bathrooms (with an original clawfoot tub)

2 Living rooms

Bright Formal Dining Room

Newer Stainless Steel Appliances

Original Woodwork, Built-ins & Hardwood floors

Wood burning fireplace

Finished basement with large egress windows

Large Family Room with Electric Fireplace and Flatscreen Smart TV

Large Laundry room with brand-new Washer & Dryer

Huge back yard with deck & tree house

Mature trees and landscaping

Furnished or Unfurnished



Flexible Lease Terms 1month-12month lease considered

One well behaved Pet considered

Background check required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290154

Property Id 290154



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5841579)