Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

824 W Mountain Ave

824 West Mountain Avenue · (970) 420-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3950 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 08/01/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154

A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after Mountain Avenue. A quiet family neighborhood, blocks to Old Town, and City Park.
Features:
4 bedrooms, plus an office
2 Bathrooms (with an original clawfoot tub)
2 Living rooms
Bright Formal Dining Room
Newer Stainless Steel Appliances
Original Woodwork, Built-ins & Hardwood floors
Wood burning fireplace
Finished basement with large egress windows
Large Family Room with Electric Fireplace and Flatscreen Smart TV
Large Laundry room with brand-new Washer & Dryer
Huge back yard with deck & tree house
Mature trees and landscaping
Furnished or Unfurnished

Flexible Lease Terms 1month-12month lease considered
One well behaved Pet considered
Background check required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290154
Property Id 290154

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 W Mountain Ave have any available units?
824 W Mountain Ave has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 W Mountain Ave have?
Some of 824 W Mountain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 W Mountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
824 W Mountain Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 W Mountain Ave pet-friendly?
No, 824 W Mountain Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 824 W Mountain Ave offer parking?
No, 824 W Mountain Ave does not offer parking.
Does 824 W Mountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 W Mountain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 W Mountain Ave have a pool?
No, 824 W Mountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 824 W Mountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 824 W Mountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 824 W Mountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 W Mountain Ave has units with dishwashers.
