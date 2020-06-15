824 W Mountain Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154
A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after Mountain Avenue. A quiet family neighborhood, blocks to Old Town, and City Park.
Features:
4 bedrooms, plus an office
2 Bathrooms (with an original clawfoot tub)
2 Living rooms
Bright Formal Dining Room
Newer Stainless Steel Appliances
Original Woodwork, Built-ins & Hardwood floors
Wood burning fireplace
Finished basement with large egress windows
Large Family Room with Electric Fireplace and Flatscreen Smart TV
Large Laundry room with brand-new Washer & Dryer
Huge back yard with deck & tree house
Mature trees and landscaping
Furnished or Unfurnished
Flexible Lease Terms 1month-12month lease considered
One well behaved Pet considered
Background check required
