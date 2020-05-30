All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 19 2020

3700 Coronado Ave

3700 Coronado Avenue · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 Coronado Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3700 Coronado Ave · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Recently Updated Single Family Home in Fort Collins! - This recently updated home has everything you could ever want! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with an open layout into the dining space. There are 2 living spaces in this house that will be sure to provide ample space for entertaining or relaxing. One of the living spaces opens up to the huge back deck with fully fenced in back yard!

Other features include: central air, 2 car attached garage, functional fireplace and sprinkler system!

You are minutes from Troutman park and the MAX bus rapid transition station. You also have an unfinished basement that is perfect for all your storage needs!

Residents will be required to put all utilities into their names. Up to two dogs considered with additional $300 deposit/dog, $35/pet pet rent, and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over one year. Sorry, no cats.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5789031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Coronado Ave have any available units?
3700 Coronado Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 3700 Coronado Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Coronado Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Coronado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Coronado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Coronado Ave does offer parking.
Does 3700 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Coronado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 3700 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 3700 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Coronado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
