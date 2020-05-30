3700 Coronado Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Recently Updated Single Family Home in Fort Collins! - This recently updated home has everything you could ever want! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with an open layout into the dining space. There are 2 living spaces in this house that will be sure to provide ample space for entertaining or relaxing. One of the living spaces opens up to the huge back deck with fully fenced in back yard!



Other features include: central air, 2 car attached garage, functional fireplace and sprinkler system!



You are minutes from Troutman park and the MAX bus rapid transition station. You also have an unfinished basement that is perfect for all your storage needs!



Residents will be required to put all utilities into their names. Up to two dogs considered with additional $300 deposit/dog, $35/pet pet rent, and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over one year. Sorry, no cats.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



No Cats Allowed



