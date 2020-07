Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3565 Windmill Drive A6 - Newly updated adorable condo in Mid-Town Fort Collins. This unit is a 2 bedroom 1 bath (second bedroom could be an office), wood burning fireplace, 2 window AC units, hard surface floors throughout. This unit is bright and open and the perfect place to call home. Please call The Source today to schedule your showing. Sorry no undergrad students or pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886398)