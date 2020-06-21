3407 Stover Street

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 3bd 2.5 bath in a great Fort Collins location - Property Id: 72368
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,326sf condo in the heart of Fort Collins. Open and inviting floor plan. Master bedroom includes large walk-in closet, bathroom with shower, and vaulted ceiling. Close to Foothills Mall and the max. Includes access to pool, and tennis courts. Trash, snow removal, lawn care, water/sewer are all included. Central A/C. Plenty of storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72368
Property Id 72368
(RLNE5824602)