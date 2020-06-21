All apartments in Fort Collins
3407 Stover Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3407 Stover Street

3407 Stover Street · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Stover Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Windmill Condos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 3bd 2.5 bath in a great Fort Collins location - Property Id: 72368

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,326sf condo in the heart of Fort Collins. Open and inviting floor plan. Master bedroom includes large walk-in closet, bathroom with shower, and vaulted ceiling. Close to Foothills Mall and the max. Includes access to pool, and tennis courts. Trash, snow removal, lawn care, water/sewer are all included. Central A/C. Plenty of storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72368
Property Id 72368

(RLNE5824602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Stover Street have any available units?
3407 Stover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Stover Street have?
Some of 3407 Stover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Stover Street currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Stover Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Stover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Stover Street is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Stover Street offer parking?
No, 3407 Stover Street does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Stover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 Stover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Stover Street have a pool?
Yes, 3407 Stover Street has a pool.
Does 3407 Stover Street have accessible units?
No, 3407 Stover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Stover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Stover Street has units with dishwashers.
