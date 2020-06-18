All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

320 Strasburg Drive #B8

320 Strasburg Drive · (720) 729-9248
Location

320 Strasburg Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Ridgewood Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1791 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
320 Strasburg Drive #B8 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Town Home in South Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
*2 Bedrooms with Attached Bathrooms
*12-Month Lease Term
*Appliances Included: Gas Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
*Gas Fireplace
*Washer/Dryer Included
*Window Coverings Included
*Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer separately
*Attached One Car Garage
*Near Hwy 287 and Trilby
*Section 8 Allowed: No
*HOA cares for exterior maintenance and pays for trash
*Please be advised this property is located in a community with a Homeowner's Association. Tenant is responsible for obtaining covenants prior to lease signing and following all covenants upon move-in.
*One Small Dog Under 25 lbs Allowed with $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
*Option to obtain membership to the pool for $260.00 per season.

Located in the Ridgewood Hills Subdivision near 287 and Trilby, this town home has everything you need! The fully furnished kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, beautiful wood laminate flooring. and tile back splash. The living room features a gas fireplace and there are 2 master suites with attached bathrooms! The partially finished basement features an additional bedroom and bathroom and plenty of storage space. There is also a laundry room with a washer and dryer provided and an attached 1 car garage. Outside is a nice patio and the home backs to open space. This property will not last! Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer separately. HOA cares for exterior maintenance and pays for trash. RES6120

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9248

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2513756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 have any available units?
320 Strasburg Drive #B8 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 have?
Some of 320 Strasburg Drive #B8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Strasburg Drive #B8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 is pet friendly.
Does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 does offer parking.
Does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 have a pool?
Yes, 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 has a pool.
Does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 have accessible units?
No, 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Strasburg Drive #B8 has units with dishwashers.
