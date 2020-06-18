Amenities

320 Strasburg Drive #B8 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Town Home in South Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath

*2 Bedrooms with Attached Bathrooms

*12-Month Lease Term

*Appliances Included: Gas Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

*Gas Fireplace

*Washer/Dryer Included

*Window Coverings Included

*Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer separately

*Attached One Car Garage

*Near Hwy 287 and Trilby

*Section 8 Allowed: No

*HOA cares for exterior maintenance and pays for trash

*Please be advised this property is located in a community with a Homeowner's Association. Tenant is responsible for obtaining covenants prior to lease signing and following all covenants upon move-in.

*One Small Dog Under 25 lbs Allowed with $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

*Option to obtain membership to the pool for $260.00 per season.



Located in the Ridgewood Hills Subdivision near 287 and Trilby, this town home has everything you need! The fully furnished kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, beautiful wood laminate flooring. and tile back splash. The living room features a gas fireplace and there are 2 master suites with attached bathrooms! The partially finished basement features an additional bedroom and bathroom and plenty of storage space. There is also a laundry room with a washer and dryer provided and an attached 1 car garage. Outside is a nice patio and the home backs to open space. This property will not last! Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer separately. HOA cares for exterior maintenance and pays for trash. RES6120



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9248



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2513756)