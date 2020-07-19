2715 Rockford Drive #104

Amenities

2715 Rockford Lane #104 - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom condo is located in desirable Ridgen Farms. This condo has all the bells and whistles, three levels, upgrades throughout, close to shopping, dining and easy access to I-25. This home includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, a finished basement, and fireplace. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, storm water, lawn care, and snow removal. The resident would be responsible for gas, electric, internet, and cable. Pets are allowed! Call The Source today to set up your showing.



