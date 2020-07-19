All apartments in Fort Collins
2715 Rockford Drive #104

2715 Rockford Drive · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2715 Rockford Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Rigden Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 Rockford Drive #104 · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2715 Rockford Lane #104 - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom condo is located in desirable Ridgen Farms. This condo has all the bells and whistles, three levels, upgrades throughout, close to shopping, dining and easy access to I-25. This home includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, a finished basement, and fireplace. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, storm water, lawn care, and snow removal. The resident would be responsible for gas, electric, internet, and cable. Pets are allowed! Call The Source today to set up your showing.

(RLNE5914208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 have any available units?
2715 Rockford Drive #104 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 have?
Some of 2715 Rockford Drive #104's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Rockford Drive #104 currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Rockford Drive #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Rockford Drive #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Rockford Drive #104 is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 offer parking?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #104 does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Rockford Drive #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 have a pool?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #104 does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 have accessible units?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
