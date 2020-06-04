2507 W Laurel St

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge House with Two Living Rooms! - ****** Getting NEW INTERIOR PAINT AND CARPET Before June move in! *******



Nicely laid out house West of CSU, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, all appliances provided, and an awesome back yard! Check it out before its too late!



UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.



DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



(RLNE5467387)