Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2475 Ashland Lane

2475 Ashland Lane · (970) 404-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Maple Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2475 Ashland Lane · Avail. Jul 3

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/03/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private backyard with sprinkler system, neighborhood pool and park you can walk to, covered patio and newer furnaces & air conditioner. Located on a quiet residential street, new carpet and situated on a corner lot that offers privacy! Washer/Dryer included Tenant pays all utilities. Please call Trilogy Property Management 970-404-1767 to schedule your showing. Available July 3

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2475 Ashland Lane have any available units?
2475 Ashland Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Ashland Lane have?
Some of 2475 Ashland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Ashland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Ashland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Ashland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2475 Ashland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2475 Ashland Lane offer parking?
No, 2475 Ashland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2475 Ashland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 Ashland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Ashland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2475 Ashland Lane has a pool.
Does 2475 Ashland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2475 Ashland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Ashland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2475 Ashland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

