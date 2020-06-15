1913 Creekwood Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, two bathroom home for rent in Parkwood East, just steps from Edora Park/EPIC Center and two blocks from Riffenburg Elementary school. Hard wood floors, abundant natural light, fenced in spacious backyard with a deck (new composite), and flagstone patio with a fire pit - a cozy home in a fantastic, family friendly neighborhood. Bike downtown or walk to the Power Trail, Spring Creek Trail, and Fort Collins Club. Two car garage with space for storage; washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, recently renovated bathrooms. Well behaved pets will be considered. Available for rent beginning July 1st, 2019

