Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:27 AM

1913 Creekwood Dr

1913 Creekwood Drive · (515) 450-9519
Location

1913 Creekwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Parkwood East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Sunny Single Family Home in Parkwood East - Property Id: 120047

Beautiful 4 bedroom, two bathroom home for rent in Parkwood East, just steps from Edora Park/EPIC Center and two blocks from Riffenburg Elementary school. Hard wood floors, abundant natural light, fenced in spacious backyard with a deck (new composite), and flagstone patio with a fire pit - a cozy home in a fantastic, family friendly neighborhood. Bike downtown or walk to the Power Trail, Spring Creek Trail, and Fort Collins Club. Two car garage with space for storage; washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, recently renovated bathrooms. Well behaved pets will be considered. Available for rent beginning July 1st, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120047
Property Id 120047

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Creekwood Dr have any available units?
1913 Creekwood Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Creekwood Dr have?
Some of 1913 Creekwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Creekwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Creekwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Creekwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Creekwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1913 Creekwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Creekwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 1913 Creekwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 Creekwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Creekwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1913 Creekwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Creekwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1913 Creekwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Creekwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Creekwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
